Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Sells $222,000.00 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 1,064,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,705,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

