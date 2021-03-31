EXFO (EXF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect EXFO to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$94.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.43 million.

EXF opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$310.71 million and a P/E ratio of -50.65.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

