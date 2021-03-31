EXFO (EXFO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect EXFO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXFO stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

