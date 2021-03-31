ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Snap-on by 1,213.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Snap-on by 26.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Snap-on by 73.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

