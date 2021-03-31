ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,921,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,829,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,501,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,501,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

