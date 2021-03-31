ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.