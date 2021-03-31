ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,715,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.04 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.