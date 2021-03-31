ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 12,520 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 207.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

