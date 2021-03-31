ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 7,503 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

