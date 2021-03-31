ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $25,983,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

MSGS opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.38. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

