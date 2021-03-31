ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NYSE SKT opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

