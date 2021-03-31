ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARCT opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

