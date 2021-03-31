ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $23,050,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

