ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.05 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 395.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

