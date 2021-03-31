ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127,869 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

