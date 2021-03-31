ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cantel Medical by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cantel Medical by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cantel Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.