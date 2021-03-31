ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

