ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

