ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in FOX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in FOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

