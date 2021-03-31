ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of RXT opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

