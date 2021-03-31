ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

