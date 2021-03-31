ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $360.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 127.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

