ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

