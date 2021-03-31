ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTICU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000.

OTCMKTS:PTICU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

