ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

