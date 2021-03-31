ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

