ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of GigCapital3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GIK stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

