ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

