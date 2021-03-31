ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $8,991,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,059,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

