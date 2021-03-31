ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of MC opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,476 shares of company stock worth $26,915,030. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

