ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.