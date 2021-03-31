ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Tenneco worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,731,237 shares of company stock valued at $136,851,277. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $718.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

