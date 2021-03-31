ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 18,561 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

