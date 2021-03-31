ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 23,657 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,251.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

