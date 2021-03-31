ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,106 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 63.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

