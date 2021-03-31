ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 51,715 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,715 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,991 shares of company stock valued at $21,393,285 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

