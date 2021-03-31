ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

