ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.47.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average is $246.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

