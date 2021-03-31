ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

