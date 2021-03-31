ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,195.67 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.70 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.