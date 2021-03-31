ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,181 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of First Merchants worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.