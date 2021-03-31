eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $857,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,893,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,700,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,846. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

