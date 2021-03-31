eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,719,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 2,191,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,846. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

