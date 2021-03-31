eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,003,650 over the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eXp World by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eXp World by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,466. eXp World has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

