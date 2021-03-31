Expanse Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $29,292.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,265.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.23 or 0.03248460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00335085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.03 or 0.00919634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.47 or 0.00419242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00372307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00265048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.