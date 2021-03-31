Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.