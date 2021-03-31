Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) vs. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Financial Survey

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Park Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.96 $69.67 million $0.95 20.79 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.84 billion 1.79 $306.00 million $2.88 7.49

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51% Park Hotels & Resorts -71.01% -19.63% -9.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extended Stay America and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 3 1 0 2.25 Park Hotels & Resorts 3 7 5 0 2.13

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential downside of 32.58%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

