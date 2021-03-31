Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,949 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $134.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

