EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.75. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 117.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 81,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.