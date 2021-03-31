EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of EZCORP worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $281.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

